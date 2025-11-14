Breakfast With Santa is back!

on Saturday, December 20th

There will be two different seating’s. The first breakfast will be at 8:15am and the second at 11:00am.

It will be a full buffet breakfast, including food, coffee, and juices. A cash bar is available

This is your chance to meet the Big Man himself!

Santa Claus will be making appearances at both seating’s, along with Rich The Magic Man, and the Rochester Red Wings official mascot Spikes!

We ask that everyone who attends, to bring a NEW unwrapped TOY suitable for young children, or non-perishable food items.

Or, please bring personal hygiene items (specifically toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, bar soap, shaving cream, disposable razors, and shampoo).

These will be placed in a zip-lock bag to create a hygiene kit for those staying in the emergency shelter.

All items will be donated to Open Door Mission.

The only way to attend Breakfast with Santa is to win family four-packs!

Listen all week starting Monday, November 17th Tony + Kristie, Pat Rivers and Justine Paige

to win a family four-pack of passes to Breakfast with Santa 2025!

Breakfast With Santa 2025 is presented by:

Bill Gray’s – Home of the World’s Greatest Cheeseburger

Stop by any Bill Gray’s this holiday season for the Cheeseburger lover on your list.

With every purchase of a $30 Bill Gray’s gift card, receive a FREE World’s Greatest Cheeseburger certificate!

Special Thanks to: