Be The First To Ride Jack Rabbit in 2025

Warm 101.3 Wants You To Ride Into History

A Rochester summer tradition since 1879, Seabreeze opens for the Summer 2025 season this Saturday, and we want you yo ride into History.

Listen to Pat Rivers this Thursday (May 15) during the All-Request Lunchtime café to win a Family 4-pack of passes to take the ceremonial first ride of the 2025 season on Jack Rabbit.

The historically recognized wooden roller coaster Jack Rabbit is tied for the oldest operating coaster in the United States, and celebrates its 105th season of operation in 2025.

Jack Rabbit was designed & built in just eight weeks, using 120 workmen.

The ride features 2,130 feet of track with a 75-foot first drop, several camel-back airtime hills,

and a tunneled turnaround with a final drop into a ravine before returning to the station.

Listen this Thursday at 12 noon for your chance to ride into history with Today’s Warm 101.3!