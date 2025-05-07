Pizza Palooza Is Back!!!

We all know that’s there’s no such thing as bad pizza…but who has the best pizza in Rochester? Only you can decide! Join Today’s Warm 101.3 at Comedy @ The Carlson for Pizza Palooza 2025!

Come get your fill of pizza on Tuesday, May 20th.

Doors open at 5pm for Happy Hour, and the Pizza sampling starts at 6pm.

For just $15.00, you can sample pizzas from these amazing Rochester area Pizzerias:

ALL-STAR PIZZA

ALPHA STREET PIZZA

CREATE A PIZZA

GIA’S PIZZA KITCHEN

MAC’S PIZZA SHACK

PERINTON PIZZA

RHINO’S PIZZA

TON’YS TUSCAN PIZZA

TK’S PIZZA

All of these Pizzerias will be competing for the crown for best traditional pizza, best specialty pizza,

and the best booth.

You will get a ballot when you enter, and cast your vote after you try them all!

Pizza Palooza 2025 is presented by Happy Goat Dispensary, where best buds meet.

Now open on Mt. Hope in College Town.

See ya at Pizza Palloza on Tuesday, May 20th! Get your tickets now!