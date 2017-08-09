Colonial Belle

PSYCHIC CRUISE

[SOLD-OUT] CRUISE #1: Thursday August 17th | 6:30pm-9:30pm

[TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE] CRUISE #2: Wednesday August 23rd | 6:30pm-9:30pm

Find out the questions you want to know, your love life, your health, your wealth.

ADMISSION PRICE INCLUDES: [1] A personal reading from a top psychic including Barbara Konish [2] A buffet dinner from Otto Tomotto and [3] A relaxing 3-hour cruise on the Erie Canal past historic sites including the lock passage at Pittsford.

One thing is certain in your future – You’re going to have a fantastic time!

NOTE: All Cruise Passengers should arrive for boarding no later than 6:00pm