Warm 101.3 Welcomes – Rochester International Air Show

ARTIST: Rochester International Air Show

SPECIAL GUEST: n/a

DATE: Saturday, August 3rd + Sunday August 4th

VENUE: AIRPORT – 1303 Scottsville Road, Rochester, NY 14624

TIME: Gates will open at 9:30am to the general public and will close at 6:00pm.

TICKETS: On Sale Now – CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW

The ROC Airshow is one of only six American show sites for Frecce Tricolori, which is performing in the

United States for the first time since 1992. Frecce Tricolori was founded on March 1, 1961 and currently

operates the Aermacchi MB-339-A/PAN, a two-seat fighter-trainer aircraft. Made up of 10 aircraft – nine

in formation and one soloist – Frecce Tricolori are the world’s largest acrobatic team. One of the

highlights of their performance is their signature red, white, and green smoke.

The CAF RISE ABOVE Squadron, a three-fold educational outreach program that brings the history and

legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) to life. The CAF RISE ABOVE

program includes:

The RISE ABOVE Traveling exhibit – a 53’ mobile theater featuring two original short films that

tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP.

P-51C Mustang – a fully restored World War II-era P-51C Mustang, the signature aircraft of the
Tuskegee Airmen and an AT-6 Texan Nella

Tuskegee Airmen and an AT-6 Texan Nella

Other extensive educational resources for anyone looking to learn more about these remarkable
American trailblazers.

American trailblazers.

Other aerobatic acts and static displays joining the Frecce Tricolori and the CAF RISE ABOVE

Squadron for the 2024 A.P. Property Services Rochester International Airshow include: