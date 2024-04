TODAY’S WARM 101.3 IS YOUR ECLIPSE HEADQUATERS

TODAY’S WARM 101.3 IS YOUR ECLIPSE HEADQUARTERS

WAKE UP WITH TONY + KRISTIE ON MONDAY IN THE 8AM HOUR, AS THEY WILL BE JOINED BY ROCHESTER MAYOR MALIK EVANS TO CHAT ABOUT ALL THINGS ECLIPSE

DEBRA ROSS FROM KIDS OUT AND ABOUT WILL BE MAKING A SPECIAL MONDAY MORNING APPERANCE TO TALK ABOUT ALL THE EVENTS IN AND AROUND MONDAY FOR THE ECLIPSE

PAT RIVERS WILL BE DOING AN ALL ECLIPSE ALL-REQUEST LUNCTHIME CAFE, SO TEXT IN YOUR REQUESTS NOW AT 222-1013

JUSTINE WILL BE BRINGING YOU YOUR OFFICAL ECLIPSE SOUNDTRACK FROM 3-4PM WITH SONGS ABOUT THE SUN, MOON, SKY AND STARS!

SO BE SURE TO MAKE WARM 1-0-1 POINT 3

YOUR TOTAL ECLIPSE HEADQUARETERS THIS MONDAY, APRIL 8TH!