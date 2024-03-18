Win Big This Easter on Warm 101.3

This Easter Season, Today’s Warm 101.3 is giving you not one, but two chances to elevate your Easter game!

Starting Monday March 18th, wake up with Tony + Kristie for chance to win a GIANT three foot tall, 30lb Chocolate Easter Bunny from Andy’s Candies!

Andy’s Candies, with five convenient area locations in the Eastview Mall, Baytown Plaza, Stone Ridge Plaza, Panorama Plaza, and Southtown Plaza.

Andy’s Candies, quality since 1917.

ANDY’S CANDIES WEBSITE

Then, on Monday, March 25th, listen to Pat Rivers During the Lunchtime All Request Café, for your chance to win 12 GIANT Easter Cookies from Leo’s Bakery, Deli & Café!

Leo’s Easter Moon Cookies, made form chocolate or vanilla, and decorated to look like Easter Eggs.

Leo’s Bakery, Deli & Café. What’s the best part about Leo’s? EVERYTHING!

LEO’S WEBSITE