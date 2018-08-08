GCV&M Fiddlers’ Fair

Fiddlers’ Fair

August 18th & 19th

Come for the history, stay for the revelry! This melodious weekend features hundreds of musicians on four stages with non-stop entertainment. Music flows continuously with performances by more than 100 musicians – from polished professional to the youngest beginner – from across New York State. Music continues from 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday and 10:00am-4:00pm on Sunday.Tickets valid either Saturday 8/18 or Sunday 8/19. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. The event is RAIN or SHINE! GCV&M Members FREE!