Find Out How Your Children Can Call or Text Santa

Christmas is the most magical time of the year. As a child, I loved writing letters to Santa. Like Sally from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” I wanted to know how Santa has been the past year and how Mrs. Claus was doing. Of course Santa knows when we’ve been bad or good, and has a list that he checks twice. But how would you like to call or text Santa? Especially if you haven’t been able to meet him yet. Now is your chance! No one better pout and I’ll tell you why!

FreeConferenceCall.com has a Santa Hotline that your children can call or text any time they want. The number to call is 605-313-0691. The phone call will be a voice recording, but it will still be special for your kids.

If your child would prefer texting Santa, they can text (free) a message and even send a photo to 833-798-0109.

There is even another option to contact Santa. Through EmailSanta.com, children can fill out a form and there’s an option to receive a letter back from Santa. The website will let you know how many presents have been made, tested, and wrapped in real time.

Enjoy and have a Merry Christmas!