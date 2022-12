It’s always fun to find out what your elf name is this time of year! We can all find our inner elf somewhere!

We were curious and wanted to find out everyone’s name at Warm 101.3:

Tony Infantino is Jolly Tipsyfingers

Kristie Credit is Candle Fizztoes

Nikki Rudd is Holly Treaclefeet

Pat Rivers is Sprinkles Pricklypot

Mike McCoy is Glitterpants Pricklybow

Jim Sidoti is Elvis Grumpyhat

Bethany Bee is Mini Greensleeves

Find out your elf name here.