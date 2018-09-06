Fishing & Sportsmans Expo
BATAVIA DOWNS
Saturday, September 22 at 10 AM – 3 PM
Come out to see the multiple vendors in attendance for the Fishing & Sportsmans Expo at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel in the Paddock Room on Saturday, September 22nd.
Tickets are $5 in advance online, $10 at the door, and include $10 in Free Play. Kids 10 & under are free.
Please remember only those 18+ are allowed to redeem Free Play and enter the gaming floor.
Vendors include:
Silver Lake Marine
Aqua-Vu
Humminbird
Okuma
Fillet Away
Koyote Ugly Spoons
Captain Ken’s Bayside Boats