Fishing & Sportsmans Expo

BATAVIA DOWNS

Saturday, September 22 at 10 AM – 3 PM

Come out to see the multiple vendors in attendance for the Fishing & Sportsmans Expo at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel in the Paddock Room on Saturday, September 22nd.

Tickets are $5 in advance online, $10 at the door, and include $10 in Free Play. Kids 10 & under are free.

Please remember only those 18+ are allowed to redeem Free Play and enter the gaming floor.

Vendors include:

Silver Lake Marine

Aqua-Vu

Humminbird

Okuma

Fillet Away

Koyote Ugly Spoons

Captain Ken’s Bayside Boats