Five Most Important Life Skills to Get Through the Pandemic

Someone polled 500 workers and asked them to rank the top life skills they’ve had to use to get through the pandemic. And they all apply to life in general too, not just work. Here are the top five . . .

1. An ability to stay focused. It’s a lot harder when you’re working from home with your kids screaming in your ear.

2. The ability to let things go. Don’t sweat the small stuff. And if you have a bad day, try not to dwell on it.

3. Patience. Get used to the idea that things might take longer than usual, or operate a little differently. And it might be a while before we can get back to normal.

4. Acceptance. So you can face problems head-on instead of ignoring them or pretending they don’t exist.

5. Gratitude. Try to stay thankful for what you’ve got, especially in tough times.

Feeling connected to other people just missed the top five. And compassion was seventh.