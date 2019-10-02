Four Things to Look Forward to in October

Welcome to the grand month of October! Here are a few things to look forward to in October . . .

1. Candy. Start stocking up for Halloween early, so you can eat half of it yourself this month. And it’s also time to start worrying about costumes.

2. October’s always a big month for sports fans: We’ve got lots of football, plus the baseball playoffs are underway . . . the new NHL season has already started . . . and the NBA season begins October 22nd.

3. Some big new films hit this month: The new “Joker” movie opens nationwide this Friday . . . the “Breaking Bad” sequel “El Camino” hits Netflix on October 11th . . . and “Zombieland: Double Tap” lands October 18th.

4. Obviously Halloween is the big holiday this month. But here are few more holidays to mark on your calendar . . .

National Taco Day and National Vodka Day are both this Friday . . . Yom Kippur starts October 8th . . . Columbus Day is October 14th . . . Sweetest Day is October 19th . . . and yes, this is real: Wednesday, October 23rd is “Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day.” Although I would highly recommend that you DON’T do that or you could have bigger problems than simply dealing with an annoying coworker.