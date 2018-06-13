Genesee Country Village: 1812 Weekend

10:00am-4:00pm each day

Even though it had been nearly thirty years since the end of the American Revolution, our newly formed nation was still struggling to identify itself and to decide upon its future. The period of 1811-1820, refered to as the Regency Era because King George III of England was deemed unfit to rule (and his son or Regent ruled in his place), was one of growth in the American States. This was especially true in Upstate New York, as new businesses popped up in towns all across the region. Shopkeepers, artisans, and craftsmen were busy making and selling supplies to the military and to their neighbors in villages – just like our 60+ historic structure museum at Genesee Country Village.

The War of 1812 lasted for nearly 3 years, and during it America took on the world’s strongest naval powers – the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom – in order to defend it’s maritime rights. This singular weekend at the museum will focus on the daily life of New Yorkers living just miles from the epicenter of warfare at the U.S. border with Canada. Special highlights include military maneuvers of the day and live firing of 200 year old weaponry, as well as the fashions and fascinations – music, dancing, food, and drink – that gave us such profound stories like Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.