On The Air:
  • search
Home
Contests

Genesee Country Village & Museum – Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair

Genesee Country Village & Museum

Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair

October 6th to October 7th

All youth ages 17 & under – FREE admission

 

INFO: Come to the fair and enjoy the bountiful harvests of Western New York with a huge market tent, live entertainment, award-winning farm animal competitions, demonstrations and much more. On Saturday only, witness the 3rd annual Cast Iron Chef competition with special guest chefs and purchase a ticket to meet the Fabulous Beekman Boys in person. For tickets and more information go to https://www.gcv.org/events/fall-festival-agricultural-fair/

 

Genesee Country Village & Museum

Enter here to WIN!
  • Best phone number to reach you between 9am-5pm
  • Must be at least 18 years old to enter (mm/dd/yyyy)

Leave a Reply