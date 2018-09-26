Genesee Country Village & Museum

Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair

October 6th to October 7th

All youth ages 17 & under – FREE admission

INFO: Come to the fair and enjoy the bountiful harvests of Western New York with a huge market tent, live entertainment, award-winning farm animal competitions, demonstrations and much more. On Saturday only, witness the 3rd annual Cast Iron Chef competition with special guest chefs and purchase a ticket to meet the Fabulous Beekman Boys in person. For tickets and more information go to https://www.gcv.org/events/fall-festival-agricultural-fair/