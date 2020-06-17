There’s fun for every age at Genesee Country Village & Museum.
The Historic Village (which includes 68 structures originating from 11 counties in Western New York State) depicts how a small town in the region might have changed over time, providing insight into the origins of current customs, traditions, and social values. The John L. Wehle Gallery is home to one of the finest collections of sporting and wildlife art in America, and the Nature Center encompasses over five miles of themed trails, offering the chance to explore the natural world of the Genesee Valley.