Genesis is going on tour for the FIRST time since 2007 and they’re making a stop in Buffalo AND Toronto!

The highly anticipated tour begins in Chicago on November 15th and will include core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks with Daryl Stuermer or bass and Phil Collin’s 21 year old son Nic Collins on the drums.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 5th but presale registration is happening now! Click here for more info.