WARM 101.3’s Joan Lincoln will be on stage at Geva Theatre’s Summer Curtain Call to help support Geva’s Education and Outreach programs.

Your $19 dollar donation will help one student see a play at Geva during the upcoming season or help Geva to give scholarships to deserving students. How many kids do you want to help today? Please make your donation and note it is to “help Joan”.

https://gevatheatre.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n36000002QDW3AAO

Or, you can purchase tickets for the Summer Curtain call at Gevatheatre.org . There Summer Curtain Call is Friday May 31st and include sumptuous displays of food, along with cocktails and wine tastings from local vendors, live music and an original spoof written by Artistic Director Mark Cuddy, starring a cast of community leaders and local celebrities. As of now, there are less than 70 tickets left.