Giving Tuesday – Save the Children

You can make a difference with Save the Children!  Any amount helps.  You can make a $30 monthly gift to Save the Children and that will provide enough emergency nutrition and medication to six children.  If you donate $50, that can provide enough food to for three children for a month.  Your contributions helps to feed the children, keep them safe and to provide and education.

Even a little that you can give will make a huge difference…please call 888-884-4836…or give online HERE.

Learn more about Save the Children here.

 

 

