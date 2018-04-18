Good Looking People Are More Likely to Believe Life Is Fair

Here’s some SHOCKING NEWS for you. According to a new study out of the University of Las Vegas, good looking people are more likely to believe that life is FAIR for them than it is for the rest of us goblins.

The researchers found that people who were more attractive were more likely to agree with statements like “I feel that people get what they are entitled to have” and “I feel that people who have misfortune bring it on themselves.”

So what does it mean? Maybe your sense of justice and fairness isn’t something that you’re born with . . . it develops during your life.

And since good looking people have SO many advantages, they don’t realize those are unique to them . . . they just figure everyone gets a lot of breaks, and the world is fair.

