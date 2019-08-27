Guys And Dolls | Aug 30 – Sept 15



GUYS & DOLLS

August 30 – September 15, 2019

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls is set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City. An oddball romantic comedy, gambler Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually, everyone ends up right where they belong.

