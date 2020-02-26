Have You Texted Someone in the Same Room? Plus Five More Stats on Our Phone Addiction

There’s laziness, and then there’s “so lazy that even talking seems like too much work.”

According to a new survey on our addiction to our cell phones, 64% of people say they’ve texted someone that’s in the SAME ROOM as them.

Here are five more stats from the survey . . .

1. 88% of people feel UNEASY leaving their phone at home.

2. 66% check their phone at least 160 times a day, or roughly 10 times an hour.

3. 33% spend more time on their phone than with their significant other . . . and 17% spend more time on their phone than with their children.

4. 45% would rather give up sex for a year than their phone for a year.

5. And finally, three-quarters of people admit they’re ADDICTED to their phone . . . including 19% of people who say they’re “very” addicted.