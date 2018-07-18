Here Are the Elements of a Perfect Nap . . . Plus the Strangest Places People Have Taken One

There’s really nothing that feels as amazing as taking a nap. I try to get one in at least every day when I get home from work- even if it’s just for 10 minutes…makes a big difference in my energy levels going into the evening. And I predict (in the not so distant future) that workplaces will install “Naporiums” small rooms where you can lie down to catch some z’s.

A new survey asked people to name the elements of a PERFECT NAP. And here are the results . . .

It’s after a meal or exercising . . . in a dark, cool room . . . with a blanket and one pillow . . . with a pet . . . and it lasts longer than 20 minutes.

But if you can’t make all of those things happen . . . most people will just grab whatever nap they can.

Here are some of the strangest places people say they’ve taken naps . . .

In an abandoned chemical plant . . . standing up on the subway . . . in a coal mine . . . in a barrel . . . in a drive-thru waiting for food . . . in their trunk . . . on a ski lift . . . while riding a horse . . . and at a funeral.

Happy napping!

