How To Recycle Your Christmas Tree

Another Christmas has come and gone. A lot of us may still have our Christmas tree up. Others like to take down the tree immediately after the holidays. If you have a real Christmas tree, we always wonder what to do with it?

The City of Rochester’s Materials Give Back Program will have a recycling drive happening now through January 31st. So if you don’t want to take your tree down just yet, you have time!

Here are the different locations you can drop off your tree at:

The Materials Give Back Program Center

Genesee Valley Park

Cobbs Hill Park

Norton Village

Charlotte, Estes Street

Get all of the info here.