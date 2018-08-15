Fashion First: I get a kick outta kicks

Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

I get a kick outta kicks…do you???

Some say denim jeans are outrageously priced. I found another Fashion items that takes the prize. With Back-To-School around the corner… get your wallets ready for denim, calculators and sneakers!!!

Sneaker fever hasn’t just gripped the world, it’s gripping the economy, too. The American market for deadstock sneakers has now eclipsed a colossal $1 billion, with the thriving resell community netting millions of dollars a year by flipping rare kicks for profit.

High-fashion sneakers typically don’t resell for exponentially more than their retail price, but when paired with Nike and Super sports stars, like a perfectly paired wine with dinner, it makes for greatness.

Wear them proud with style & flair (just don’t get them dirty)…with Panache!!!