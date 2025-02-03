2025 Grammy Awards – Sound & Vision Blog

SOUND AND VISION

Another year has passed and The Grammy Awards, hailed as “Music’s Biggest Night,” has come and gone again. The 2025 show, as with last year, was a considerable improvement over the bombastic and Rap-heavy editions we saw between 2021 through 2023, and took on a different purpose: raising funds and awareness to help rebuild the areas of Los Angeles damaged by the wild fires. Using a QR code to raise donations, The Recording Academy raised over $8 million in donations and is still collecting new funds.

The 67th annual telecast of the show was a considerably lower key happening- taking a full week of Grammy activities down to 4 key events: The MusiCares Person of The Year; The Special Merit/ Lifetime Achievement Awards; The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and the Grammy Awards Telecast. All of these events were re-shaped into fund raisers with awareness messages pushed throughout.

The Recording Academy has also taken The Grammys back to what it always did best: showcasing a wide variety of musical styles from the most compelling artists on the scene. There were few big upsets and fewer surprises, although the performances were exceptional. Once again women dominated the awards shows, with golden statues won by Beyoncé, Doechii, Charlie XCX, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Chappell Roan, St Vincent, Serena Ferrell, and several others. Legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock, Coldplay did appear but only in tribute segments to those who have passed away recently or who made groundbreaking music accomplishments.

As for male artists, Kendrick Lamar was the big winner. He cleaned up with five Grammys, including breaking a record for the most statues awarded a rap artist in a single Grammy telecast.

The speeches were also powerful this year, especially, Best New Artist Chappell Roan, who gave an impassioned acceptance speech telling record companies to start providing its not-yet-wealthy emerging artists with a guaranteed living wage; health care; and better emotional support.