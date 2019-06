Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 10:00am – 4:00pm

Bring the whole family for a grand celebration of our nation’s birth, complete with games, picnics, contests, and the highlight of the day – a ceremony to swear in some of our newest United States citizens, and you can be there to witness the momentous occasion! Along with marching bands and the Grand Parade, the day will feature a reading of the Declaration of Independence as we honor the founding of our great country. Museum Members are FREE!