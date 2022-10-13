Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning Oldest Furnace Contest Rules

Oldest Furnace Contest Rules Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning
Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept the decisions of Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning as ?nal and binding as it relates to the content of this Campaign.
Campaign Period: Entries will be accepted online starting September 12, 2022, 12:00 AM (ET) and ending November 20, 2022, 11:59 PM (ET). All online entries must be received by November 20, 2022, 11:59 PM (ET).
How to Enter: The Campaign must be entered by submitting an entry using the online form provided at https://www.isaacheating.com/Oldest-Furnace. The entry must ful?ll all Campaign requirements, as speci?ed, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or speci?cations may be disquali?ed at the sole discretion of Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning. You may enter only once. You must provide the information requested. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning.
Prizes: The Winner of the Campaign (the “Winner”) will receive a forced air furnace installation with the approximate maximum retail value of $6,000. Actual/appraised value may differ at time of prize award. The speci?cs of the prize shall be solely determined by Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning. No cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted except at Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning’s discretion. The prize is nontransferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of Winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by Winner is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning to use Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Prize does not include ductwork modifications or additions, any possible need for asbestos removal, fuel conversion, or chimney liners. These items are at the full responsibility of the Winner.
Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
Winner Selection and Noti?cation: Winner will be selected by confirming the actual age of the equipment under the supervision of Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning. Winner will be noti?ed by email, telephone, and/or letter within ?ve (5) days following selection of Winner. Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning shall have no liability for Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail, or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 15 days from the time award noti?cation was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and release as required, the prize may be forfeited, and an alternate Winner selected. Receipt by Winner of the prize offered in this Campaign is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (AT ISAAC HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.
Terms & Conditions: Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign should virus, bug, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Campaign. In such case, Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning may select the Winner from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning. Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or violates these Terms & Conditions Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Campaign, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to: multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by campaign rules, or the use of bots, macros, scripts or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Campaign may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning and its subsidiaries, af?liates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, of?cers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.
Disputes: THIS CAMPAIGN IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF USA AND NEW YORK STATE WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Campaign, participant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Campaign, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in New York having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney’s fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Campaign). Participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.
Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning website. To read the Privacy Policy, https://www.isaacheating.com/Residential/Misc/Privacy-Policy click here.
Winners List: To obtain a copy of the Winner’s name or a copy of these Of?cial Rules, mail your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning, 50 Holleder Parkway, Rochester, NY 14615, USA. Requests must be received no later than December 31, 2022.
Sponsor: The Sponsor of the Campaign is Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning 50 Holleder Parkway Rochester NY 14615 USA.