JoAnn Falletta + Symphonie Fantastique

Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:30PM

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

There was perhaps no more imaginative orchestrator than Hector Berlioz and his Symphonie fantastique is a quintessential example of his visionary genius. Guest conductor Joann Falletta brings this piece alive at Kodak Hall, along with Rouse’s Celtic-influenced Flute Concerto with Principal Flute Rebecca Gilbert as soloist. The program also includes Taillerferre’s Ouverture pour orchestre.