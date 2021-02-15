Join Pat for Tails of Hope Telethon 2021

TAILS OF HOPE TELETHON 2021

YOUR SUPPORT IS CRITICAL. Your gift to the 24th Annual Tails of Hope Telethon ensures that homeless and abused pets receive the food, shelter, veterinary services, and compassionate care they need. You can make hope possible for thousands of pets in need.

GIVE HOPE TODAY

Homeless and abused pets in our community need YOU right now. When you give today, you keep Humane Law Enforcement investigators on the road enforce animal cruelty laws and protecting abused pets who cannot speak for themselves. Your donations allow critical veterinary services to continue for pets in need in our community.

Don’t forget! Tune in to the Tails of Hope Telethon on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. on 13WHAM ABC, CW Rochester and 13wham.com to help raise funds for Rochester’s pets in need.