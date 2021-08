Lollypop Farm Walk for the Animals Barktober Fest is happening on Saturday, September 18th!

Join us at their annual walk to raise funds that support vital services and programs for homeless and abused pets in our community. After the walk, enjoy the family fun festival with music, pet contests, food trucks and more.

You can join Mike McCoy and Team WARM 101.3 or start your own team!

Use code: WARM to receive $5 off of your registration. You can sign up here.

We’ll see you there!