June is Brain Awareness Month and The Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day

June 21st is considered the longest day, the day with the most light. On June 21st, people from all over will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s by a fundraising activity of their choice.

If you care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, you are not alone.

The Alzheimer’s Association understands the challenges that caregivers face. We offer

free support groups, education programs and expert information across the Rochester and

Finger Lakes region. Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s isn’t easy. Reaching us is. Call

the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800.272.3900. That’s 800.272.3900.

