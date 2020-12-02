On the way home from work, you’ve heard WARM 101.3’s Kevin Gillan. Kevin is a graduate of Kansas State University (Go Wildcats!), Greece Olympia High School (Go Spartans!!) and Longridge Elementary School (Go Longridge Nicknames, whatever you’re called!).

Kevin’s been at WARM 101.3 for over 25 years, although he does go home at night…we think! What does Kevin like BEST about radio? “No heavy lifting and an occasional free t-shirt!” Kevin’s also done a little television production and some character voices. (but not nearly as many voices as he hears in his head).

Kevin likes to golf with his family, and will do whatever it takes for victory. (“Look! Haley’s Comet!!” is his favorite on-course distraction.) He’s also a big fan of Syracuse Basketball (Go Orange!), the Yankees (Go Yanks!) and the Buffalo Bills. (is THIS the year?)

Kevin lives in Henrietta with his wife Nancy and son Shaun. The Gillans are big fans of rollercoasters, (Weeeeeee!) and for the last several years, they’ve been on the last ride of Jack Rabbit at Seabreeze before it closes for the season. Kevin is a fan of ‘Gotham’, Survivor and The Amazing Race, enjoys unique entertainment, and loves to laugh. Reach Kevin Gillan at kevin@warm1013.com.