Lady Gaga’s Boyfriend Gets Her Lifesize Flower Bouquet For Her Birthday!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Lady Gaga’s boyfriend, Michael Polansky, made sure she felt loved on her birthday even though they couldn’t be together in person. Gaga is in Rome right now filming her next movie, House of Gucci with Adam Driver but her BF made sure she received the most beautiful bouquet of flowers that look to tower over the actress/singer herself! Polansky and Gaga have been together since February 2020 and seem to make each other VERY happy.

Gaga celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, March 28th. We wish her a happy belated and all the happiness in her relationship!