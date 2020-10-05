Lake George Chamber of Commerce

New York’s Lake George Region Our region has a history of healing. With pure mountain air and one of the cleanest, clearest lakes in North America, the Lake George region provides a destination for wellness, rejuvenation, and much-needed spiritual healing. Lake George, your four-season outdoor playground in the Adirondacks. From boating, fishing, hiking to snowshoeing, snowmobiling and snow skiing … and everything in between, dining, shopping and just being!

We’ve always been dedicated to cleanliness and safety. Now more than ever our local accommodations, restaurants, retailers and attractions have put safety at the top of their checklists, following procedures in accordance with the CDC, New York State and regional guidance. While things may look a little different, the natural beauty of the Lake George region is still the same. Come cure your cabin fever with us.

Visit our website to checkout our digital travel guide by clicking here. Attendees to the Virtual Travel Show may win face coverings, short hiking guide books, Balsam pillows and more!

Or email gmintzer@lakegeorgechamber.com

Or call 518-668-5755