Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas

NOVEMBER 24, 2018 | 2 – 3 P.M.

Callahan Theater, Arts Center

Brighten your holidays with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas! Audiences of all ages will treasure this electrifying and magical tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits.

The story follows a young bird named Max, who is flying south with his family for the winter. When a winter storm blows Max off course, he ends up lost at the North Pole where Santa’s helpers are busy getting ready for Christmas. On his journey to reunite with his family, Max encounters illuminated characters like dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias!

