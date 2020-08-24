List of School District Re-Opening Plans

(From WHEC.com)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Many students, families, teachers, and staff in the Rochester area are still wondering about what learning will look like in the fall.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday all school districts in New York can reopen in September since all regions met certain COVID-19 thresholds. All districts needed to submit their plans to the New York State Department of Education by July 31.

Here’s a list, organized by county, of plans that have been released to the public. News10NBC will update this list as school districts release information.

MONROE COUNTY

Public Schools

Brighton: First day of school will be Sept. 10. Hybrid learning model for grades K-12 with students learning in person two days a week and remotely three days a week.

Brockport: First day of school will be Sept. 10 for Cohorts 1, 3 and 4; Sept. 11 for Cohort 2. Hybrid learning model with some students attending school in-person Monday and Thursday, others Tuesday and Friday. Parents can opt-in to remote-only learning.

Churchville-Chili: First day of school will be Sept. 10. Families offered a choice between a hybrid model and full-time remote learning.

East Irondequoit: First day of school will be Sept. 10. Submitted plans for 100% in-person instruction for grades Pre-K- 5, hybrid model for grades 6-12 and distance learning.

East Rochester: First day of school will be Sept. 10. Hybrid model, allowing parents to opt-in to all-remote or homeschool their students.

Fairport: First day of school will be Sept. 10. Students will be split into two groups and will learn in person two days a week and remotely three days a week. Families also have the choice of full-time remote learning.

Gates Chili: First day of school for students will be Sept. 14; Superintendent’s Conference Days will be Sept. 8-11. Will implement a hybrid instruction model; all students will learn remotely on Wednesdays under this model.

Greece: Remote learning for all students will be Sep. 10 and 11. First day of in-person learning for Groups 1 and 3 will be Sept. 14; Group 2 will start in-person learning Sept. 15. Staff to report Sept. 8 and 9. Parents/guardians filled out a survey that outlined two models of hybrid learning schedules incorporating online and in-person learning.

Hilton: First day of school will be Sept. 9. Students will be assigned to one of two groups and will learn in person two days a week and remotely three days a week. Students identified as high-needs students will receive in-person instruction four days a week.

Honeoye Falls-Lima: First day of school will be Sept. 8. Grades K-6 will be in-person five days a week following a typical school calendar with normal start and end times. Grades 7-12 will be divided into groups by last name alphabetically and alternate in-person learning with remote learning every other week.

Penfield: First day of school will be Sept. 10. Students will receive in-person instruction two days per week, remote instruction three days per week, and virtual check-in opportunities on days scheduled for remote learning.

Pittsford: First day of school for students will be Sept. 8; first day for staff will be Aug. 31. Released three temporary learning models – socially distanced in-person model for grades K-5; hybrid model for grades 6-12; remote learning for grades K-12.

Rochester City School District: First day of school will be Sept. 9. Only remote learning will be offered for the first 10 weeks, then the district will reevaluate.

Rush-Henrietta: First day of school will be Sept. 8. Students in grades K-12 will be placed into one of four groups, three of which are hybrid models and one is 100% virtual learning.

Spencerport: First day of school will be Sept. 14. Students in grades K-12 will be placed into one of four groups, three of which are hybrid models and one is 100% virtual learning.

Webster: First day of school will be Sept. 10. K-5 will attend in-person every day for a half-day schedule, and grades 6-12 will follow a hybrid learning model.

West Irondequoit: First day of school will be Sept. 10. In-person learning four days a week for grades K-6, and in-person learning two days a week for grades 7-12.

Wheatland-Chili: First day of school will be Sept. 10. Submitted in-person, hybrid, and remote learning plans to the state for approval.

Private Schools

Allendale Columbia: First day of school will be Sept. 8. Submitted plans for in-person instruction, hybrid model and 100% remote learning.

Aquinas Institute: First day of school will be Sept. 14. Submitted plans for in-person instruction and hybrid model; offering distance learning option.

Bishop Kearney: First day of school will be Sept. 9. Submitted plans for in-person instruction, hybrid model and 100% remote learning.

Charles Finney: First day of school will be Sept. 9. Submitted plans for in-person instruction, hybrid model and 100% remote learning.

Harley School: First day of school will be Sept. 8. Submitted plans for in-person instruction, hybrid model and 100% remote learning.

Our Lady of Mercy: First day of school will be Sept. 8. Students will be divided into two cohorts – one group will attend school in-person Mondays/Tuesdays and learn remotely Thursdays/Fridays; the other group will attend school in-person Thursdays/Fridays and learn remotely Mondays/Tuesdays. Wednesdays will be “devoted to building Mercy culture” and allow staff to “deep clean” the building.

Mary Cariola Center: First day of school will be Sept. 9. Students will be divided into three cohort groups, class sizes split in half to meet social distancing requirements.

First day of school will be Sept. 9. Students will be divided into three cohort groups, class sizes split in half to meet social distancing requirements. McQuaid Jesuit: First day of school will be Sept. 9. Submitted plans for in-person instruction, hybrid model and 100% remote learning.

Click here for a list of other private schools in Monroe County.

GENESEE COUNTY

Alexander: Grades Pre-K-5 will be in-person four days a week; grades 6-12 will be in-person two days a week and virtual three days a week.

Batavia: Classes start Sept. 9 using a hybrid model.

Byron-Bergen: Grades Pre-K-5 will be in-person five days a week. Grades 6-12 will be in-person two days a week and virtual three days a week. Students with special considerations will have in-person learning four days a week.

Elba: All grades will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

Le Roy: All grades will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

Oakfield-Alabama: Submitted two hybrid models for state approval.

Pavilion: All grades will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

All grades will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week. Pembroke: Parents can choose from remote learning or in-person classes.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Avon: Grades K-6 will attend school in-person five days a week full time. Grades 7-12 will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

Caledonia-Mumford: Grades K-6 will attend school in-person five days a week full time. Grades 7-12 will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

Dansville: Grades Pre-K-12 will be divided into two groups and receive in-person instruction two days and learn remotely three days a week.

Geneseo Central: The district has released plans for both hybrid and 100% distance learning classes. For hybrid learning, students would be in school two days a week and online for the other three.

The district has released plans for both hybrid and 100% distance learning classes. For hybrid learning, students would be in school two days a week and online for the other three. Keshequa: Using a hybrid model.

Livonia: Families offered a choice between in-person and virtual learning.

Mt. Morris: Submitted in-person, hybrid, and remote learning plans to the state for approval. The first day of school for all students will be Sept. 10.

York: A hybrid instruction model is being implemented.

ONTARIO COUNTY

Canandaigua: Considering virtual learning model through January 2021 and hybrid model

Bloomfield: Parents can choose between in-person learning, hybrid learning, or homeschooling.

Geneva: Grades K-5 will attend school in-person five days a week full time. Grades 6-12 will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

Gorham-Middlesex: In-person, hybrid or virtual model based on the grade of the student.

Honeoye: Grades K-5 will attend school in-person five days a week full time. Grades 6-12 will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

Manchester-Shortsville: Grades UPK-8 will meet in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week. Grades 9-12 will start the year remotely.

Grades UPK-8 will meet in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week. Grades 9-12 will start the year remotely. Naples: Updates provided here .

. Phelps-Clifton Springs: Hybrid model.

Victor: A hybrid instruction model is being implemented.

ORLEANS COUNTY

Albion: Seventh-graders and up following hybrid model. Click here for more information.

Seventh-graders and up following hybrid model. for more information. Holley: Hybrid model with alternating days.

Hybrid model with alternating days. Kendall: Click here for the reopening plan.

for the reopening plan. Lyndonville: The district plans to start the first day of school staggered, then change to full in-person learning five days a week.

The district plans to start the first day of school staggered, then change to full in-person learning five days a week. Medina: Grades K-6 will attend school in-person five days a week full time. Grades 7-12 will be divided into two groups and learn in-person two days a week and every other Friday.

WAYNE COUNTY