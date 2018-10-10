Listening to a Song You Love Is One of the Top Ten Little Things That Can Boost Your Confidence

A new survey found the average American experiences two BOOSTS in confidence a day. And we’re at our most confident around 12:30 in the afternoon. Here are the top 10 little things that can give us a confidence boost . . .

1. A new haircut. 64% of people said it makes them feel more confident.

2. Wearing a new outfit, 56%.

3. Doing a good deed, 53%.

4. Hearing one of your favorite songs, 44%. (Hopefully we help with that one.)

5. Exercising, 38%.

6. Shopping, 36%.

7. Talking to a good friend, 35%.

8. Getting a compliment from your boss, 35%.

9. Knowing you smell good, 34%.

10. Talking to a family member, 33%.

The top 20 also includes wearing new shoes . . . your first cup of coffee . . . spending time on a hobby . . . getting a massage . . . and getting a mani-pedi. And 16% said just catching their own reflection in a mirror gives them a confidence boost.

