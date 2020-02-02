Unforgettable: 100 Years of Nat & Natalie

February 14 & 15th

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

INFO: Two legendary performers. Valentine’s weekend. Your Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. What more could you ask for? Guest vocalists, and Rochester favorites, Denzal Sinclaire and Dee Daniels bring the music of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole to Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Each Cole put their individual stamp on the jazz and pop music of their day, winning multiple Grammys along the way. Celebrate Nat’s 100th birthday and honor this incredible father/daughter duo whose musical style and undeniable talent continues to influence the best musicians today.