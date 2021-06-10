On The Air:
Lyrics: Shorts Shorts by Royal Teens

Thursday, June 10, 2021

 Hey, man, dig that crazy chick
… Who wears short shorts?
We wear short shorts
They’re such short shorts
We like short shorts
Who wears short shorts?
We wear short shorts

… sing along with me, you know the song!!!

Shorts are coming back into the outfit rotation.

Guess whose short  trends have gone shorter this season?
If the shorts men are reaching for this summer are slightly more cropped than the ones they’ve worn in the past, they’re probably perfect for Summer Fun 2021.  My future son-in-law had to explain the benefit of shorter shorts to me.
Women’s Summer Fun 2021 short trends range from the classic, it will never go away Denim Cut-Off whether it’s long, short, rolled. or frayed, it’s still the fav. Styling is the name of the game ladies.  Think Lace and crochet bralette tops for those who dare to go bare.
Let’s admit something, if your legs don’t look good then, well … do what I did!!! Call the Vein Institute, have a consultation to get your limbs in order for the season.  It’s not a pretty topic to discuss let alone have to look at those spider veins and bulging varicose veins, but there are  so many options to rid of the throbbing, painful, and swelling road map that hard work and poor circulation  has developed on your legs.  I’ll report back after my treatment.
 
Keep your legs in shape with style & flair … Live life with Panache!

Joan E. Lincoln

Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

