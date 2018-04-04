MAKS, VAL & PETA LIVE ON TOUR: CONFIDENTIAL

Rochester Auditorium Theatre | Apr 11 – Apr 11, 2018

INFO: Confidential is the all-new dance tour from the stars of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. How do you follow up the smash hit Our Way national tour that was all about family? You make the family bigger! The greatest performances come from artists with deep emotional connections to their work. Confidential provides the deepest connection possible, with the cast able to draw upon their own family bonds, lives and love stories.Confidential will be their most honest show yet, revealing secrets, hopes and dreams. The show will inspire and delight, and by learning a little more about Maks, Val and Peta you might learn a little bit more about yourselves. You are invited to come and be part of the family for an evening, to celebrate dancing, love and life.