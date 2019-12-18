WARM 101.3 “MATCH & WIN” CONTEST RULES

WARM 101.3 “MATCH & WIN” CONTEST

Official Contest Rules

Contest Runs 1/13/20 – 3/13/20 or when all prizes are claimed.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ENTRY IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

How to Enter the Contest:

The WARM 101.3 Match & Win Contest (“The Contest”) will begin on 1/13/20 and end approximately on 5/4/12, or when all prizes have been given away to contestants.

To participate in the contest, listeners must tune into 101.3 FM WRMM weekdays from 9am to 5pm and listen for the announcement to call the WRMM contest line at 585-222-1013 to pay The Contest. Station may elect to call additional times at will. The 20th caller will play The WARM 101.3 Match & Win Contest by picking two squares identified by the numbers 1 through 32. If the two squares picked match, the caller wins the prizes associated with those squares (pending verification of eligibility). There are 24 possible matches out of 48 squares. The Match & Win Game “Game Board” will be available at “www.warm1013.com/match”, or listeners can make up their own “Game Board.” A total of twenty-four (24) Daily Prize Winners will be determined by this method.

Eligibility Restrictions:

The contest is open to all legal residents of Western New York living in the greater Rochester metropolitan & surrounding areas who are eighteen years (18) or older at the time of entry. Employees of WRMM, its corporate licensee; Stephens Media Group, its parent corporation, affiliated entities, its affiliated advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, and/or other radio stations in the Rochester metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Also, former Rochester-area Stephens Media Group employees are not eligible to win any contest within a 12-month period following the termination of their employment.

Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.

Prizes:

Twenty-Four (24) Daily Prizes: The Daily Prizes will be randomly distributed on the WARM 101.3 Match & Win “Game Board.” The list of Daily Prizes and their respective approximate retail values (ARV) are as follows:

End CBD Supply A year’s supply of health and wellness supplies

Han Noodle Bar A year’s supply of great Chinese & Asian noodle dishes, soups & stir-fries.

Encore Chocolates A year’s supply of Chocolate!

Grinnell’s Restaurant A year’s supply of delicious steak/seafood dinners and drinks

Del Lago Resort and Casino SPA DEL LAGO RETREAT PACKAGE, room, meals and spa service

INCLUSION WELLNESS SPA IN THE WEBSTER WOODS PLAZA A year’s supply of spa services

LA LA OF WEBSTER $250 in unconventional gifts that come straight from the heart.

ACE SWIM AND LEISURE A Regency Wood buning Stove

BATAVIA DOWNS GAMING AND HOTEL Overnight stay with meal and some free play

RIO TOMOTLAN IN CANANDAUIGUA A year’s supply of Mexican cuisine made from scratch and sourced locally

GLENNAS CBD BEST OIL A year’s supply of Spearmint Spectrum Oils

THE BIRD HOUSE A large great lakes wood chart

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Decor A GABE Recliner chair

Rochester Red Wings A catered Red Wings Game Suite for up to 20 people!

SEQUELS FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT SHOP $2000 in Home furnishings

Creative Hands / A Hunter Douglas Gallery $1000 in custom window treatments

Messner Flooring $1000 in area rugs or new flooring

California Closets $600 in closet accessories or towards new shelves

Allstate Roofing and More 100 feet of micro mesh gutter guard

123 Shoes $1000 of shoes for All Seasons

Sticky Lips BBQ $100 a month for a year of BBQ and Drinks!

Taylor Heating 40 Gallon natural gas water heater with installation!

G+G Fitness Equipment $1000 Horzon Fitness Exercise Bike

Snuggler’s Notch 3 night ski vacation in Vermont!

Contest prizes are not transferable and may not be substituted or redeemed for cash.

Prize must be picked up at WRMM offices, 28 East Main St. First Federal Plaza – 8th Floor, Rochester, NY 14614.

Winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 30 days.

Approximate Total Value of All Prizes: $22,000.00

Selection of Winners:

(1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from all Daily Prize Winners by WRMM on or about 1/13/20. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

Winners must execute and return any required Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability Prize Acceptance Form within 30 days of notification attempt or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be chosen.

Non-compliance with this time period may result in disqualification and an alternate will be selected.

Decisions of WRMM management with respect to the contest are final.

Winners need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by phone.

Conditions:

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner. Winners may be required to sign an IRS W-9 or the equivalent.