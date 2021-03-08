Mike McCoy

Radio has always been my passion. I’ve worked around the U.S. in Florida, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Columbus to name a few. You would be impressed how great I sing with headphones on.

Growing up I enjoyed spending nearly every Summer in Niagara Falls and I have family here, there, and everywhere. Most recently, I lived in Oklahoma. In case you were wondering, they actually wear shoes now. Hah! I enjoyed my time in Oklahoma, actually, it was just OK (see what I did there?) They actually have their share of comfort food, rodeos, and 100 degree days! I definitely won’t miss those 100 degree days with a heat index of 110.