Modern Technology Saves Us Two Weeks a Year . . . Here Are the 10 Things Saving Us the Most Time

Modern technology gets a bad rap sometimes, what with it stealing our privacy, brainwashing us, making us depressed, and turning our kids into zombies. But besides all that small stuff . . . you know, it’s pretty great.
According to a new study, all of the technology we have is actually saving us two full weeks a year. So that will add up to almost two-and-a-half years in your lifetime. Here are 10 of the things that save us the most time . . .
- Online banking.
- Email.
- Microwaves.
- Online shopping.
- Cell phones.
- The TV remote.
- Laptops.
- Self checkout
- Frozen meals.
- GPS.
