Modern Technology Saves Us Two Weeks a Year . . . Here Are the 10 Things Saving Us the Most Time

Modern technology gets a bad rap sometimes, what with it stealing our privacy, brainwashing us, making us depressed, and turning our kids into zombies.  But besides all that small stuff . . . you know, it’s pretty great.

According to a new study, all of the technology we have is actually saving us two full weeks a year.  So that will add up to almost two-and-a-half years in your lifetime.  Here are 10 of the things that save us the most time . . .

  1. Online banking.
  1. Email.
  1. Microwaves.
  1. Online shopping.
  1. Cell phones.
  1. The TV remote.
  1. Laptops.
  1. Self checkout
  1. Frozen meals.
  1. GPS. 

