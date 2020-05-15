More “Good News” Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

Did you hear about the ice cream shop in Cape Cod that had to shut down a DAY after re-opening because of unruly customers? Well, the owner started a GoFundMe for a 17-year-old employee who was verbally abused. And people have already donated TENS OF THOUSANDS of dollars for her college fund.

A couple in Michigan who both got the virus had to be hospitalized. The wife ended up on a ventilator for several weeks, and they couldn’t visit each other at all. But they both beat it, and had a pretty emotional reunion last week.

There’s a new worlds oldest person to survive COVID-19. A 113-year-old woman in Spain recently recovered. She also beat the Spanish flu as a kid.

Qatar Airways is giving 100,000 free plane tickets to healthcare workers in countries all around the world, so they can take a vacation when all this is over.

People can get nostalgic for the WEIRDEST stuff right now. Apparently so many people miss airplane food that there’s a company delivering unused snack trays from JetBlue to people.

Some people protested outside of a courthouse in Clearwater, Florida yesterday over gyms being closed and the majority of them protested by doing squats and push-ups…

apparently they didn’t realize they were demonstrating how you DON’T need a gym to exercise.