Ray Gee is joined by Mary Tantillo, Founder and Board Member (and currently interim Clinical Director) of The Healing Connection Inc., Michelle Morales, parent peer mentor for the Western NY Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders and The Healing Connection, and Alyssa Morales, past resident of the Healing Connection to discuss the opening of Morrell’s Garden House and Fundraiser for The Healing Connection Adolescent Eating Disorder.