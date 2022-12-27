Movies Turning 30 in 2023

To a lot of people, movies play a pivotal part in our lives. There are some movies that we could watch on repeat and never get tired of. These movies that we know and love, it’s hard to believe when they hit 10 years old, 20 years old and so on! In a blink of an eye, the movie that seems new, is in fact 30 years old already.

Here is a list of movies that are turning 30 years old in 2023:

Jurassic Park

Schindler’s List

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Groundhog Day

Dazed & Confused

Hocus Pocus

Sleepless in Seattle

Philadelphia

The Fugitive

Tombstone

Rudy

Free Willy

Indecent Proposal

The Sandlot

What’s Love Got To Do With It

Cool Runnings

The Thing Called Love

Mrs. Doubtfire

In the Name of the Father

Before we know it, these movies will be 40 years and there will be a new list of movies turning 30.