Movies Turning 30 in 2023

To a lot of people, movies play a pivotal part in our lives. There are some movies that we could watch on repeat and never get tired of. These movies that we know and love, it’s hard to believe when they hit 10 years old, 20 years old and so on! In a blink of an eye, the movie that seems new, is in fact 30 years old already.
Here is a list of movies that are turning 30 years old in 2023:
Jurassic Park
Schindler’s List
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Groundhog Day
Dazed & Confused
Hocus Pocus
Sleepless in Seattle
Philadelphia
The Fugitive
Tombstone
Rudy
Free Willy
Indecent Proposal
The Sandlot
What’s Love Got To Do With It
Cool Runnings
The Thing Called Love
Mrs. Doubtfire
In the Name of the Father
Before we know it, these movies will be 40 years and there will be a new list of movies turning 30.