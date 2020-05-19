Mr. Rooter | BCB Virtual Contractors Show

Since the original Mr. Rooter was founded in 1970, the company has remained committed to a set of core values that are rooted in performing quality work at honest prices. Nearly half a century later, the original Mr. Rooter business is still servicing homes and businesses in and around Oklahoma City. It’s still independently owned and operated with strong ties to the community that made it all possible.

We’ve never lost sight of that local connection. Today, Mr. Rooter is a large family of independently owned and operated plumbing companies united by a common set of values and a shared belief in providing the best customer service possible. Although our network is vast, with hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada, each business is ingrained and invested in the communities they serve. Because they’re our communities, too. And through experience we’ve learned that exemplary service comes naturally when you truly care about your customers.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing



Our Service Philosophy

Our only priority is to provide the highest level of customer service.

We know that plumbing emergencies are enough of a headache without dealing with an ornery customer service rep or repairman. We offer a warm voice, a courteous call, and a convenient process. We make your emergency a priority for us, scheduling service as quickly as possible to resolve your problem.

Our plumbers are the same way—they treat your home with respect and consideration. We wipe our feet on our own mats, we wear shoe covers before entering your home, and we’ll offer you a fair assessment of your plumbing situation and how much it will cost to handle it. Our prices are flat-rate and upfront, so you don’t have to worry about inflating prices as the job goes on.

Our Code of Values

Mr. Rooter is proud to be a Neighborly™ company. Everything we do is shaped by our values:

Respect:

Treating others as we would like to be treated.

Listening with the intent to understand what is being said and acknowledging that what is said is important to the speaker.

Responding in a timely fashion.

Speaking calmly and respectfully, without profanity or sarcasm.

Acknowledging everyone as right from their own perspective.

Integrity:

Making only agreements we are willing, able and intend to keep.

Communicating any potentially broken agreements at the first appropriate opportunity to all parties concerned.

Looking to the system for correction and proposing all possible solutions if something is not working.

Operating in a responsible manner: “Above the line…”

Communicating openly and with purpose.

Asking clarifying questions if we disagree or do not understand.

Never saying anything about anyone that we would not say to him or her.

Customer Focus:

Continuously striving to maximize internal and external customer loyalty.

Making our best effort to understand and appreciate the customers’ needs in every situation.

Having Fun in the Process!

Looking for opportunities to make tasks fun and spread joy.

We always listen carefully to each other and our customers. We also endeavor to respond quickly to our customers’ needs with open, upfront commitments. These values and the practices based on them are the foundation of our service, our philosophy, and our daily lives at Mr. Rooter Plumbing.

