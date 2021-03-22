Official Munch Madness Rules

Eligibility

Munch Madness (contest) is open only to legal residents in the state of New York in our listening region which includes the zip codes 14602, 14603-14618, 14619, 14620-14623, 14625, 14626, 14627 14638, 14639, 14642, 14643-14653, 14664, 14673, 14683, 14692, 14694, 14430, 14445, 14612, 14615, 14616, 14626, 14464, 14617, 14622, 14621, 14605, 14514, 14526, 14534, 14534, and 14580. Proof of residency may be required.

In order to enter into the contest or receive the prize, you must fully comply with the Official Rules and, by entering, you represent and warrant that you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of our judge on behalf of Stephens Media Group, whose decisions shall be binding and final in all respects relating to this contest.

Submissions must include products from at least three (3) sponsored ingredients from the Contest’s sponsors to be eligible. Those featured sponsors are:

Farther Farms

Cabot Cheese

Lombardi Gourmet Foods

Cutaia’s Meat, Deli and Grill

Karma Sauces

Zweigles

Bozza Pasta

Great Seafood

Upstate Farms

Albanese Finest Gourmet Sauces

One Hope Wine

North Bee

Tastefully Simple

Pampered Chef

Timing

Contest begins Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10 A.M EST and ends Monday, April 12, 2021 at 12 A.M. EST. (“Contest Entry Period”).

How to Enter

Entrants must fill out the Contest entry form with all require fields which includes entrant’s information and a complete, original recipe with a photo of the dish.

Submission Requirements

The Submission must comply with the following requirements: (i) the submission must be entrant’s own original work, created solely by entrant and not as part of a group (i.e. two or more); (ii) the submission has not been previously published or submitted in any other contests or competitions and/or to any media, including, without limitation, any books or magazines; must not have won any award; and must not infringe the copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity, or other personal or proprietary rights of any person or entity; (iii) the submission must not contain, mention, refer or otherwise allude to any material that is violent, lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, racially or morally offensive or otherwise contain inappropriate content or objectionable material; (iv) the submission cannot promote illegal drugs or tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any political agenda or message; (v) the submission cannot in any manner defame, misrepresent, contain disparaging remarks or reflect negatively about Stephens Media Group, its products, or other people, products or companies or their products, or in any way reflect negatively upon such parties or explicitly or implicitly communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill with which Stephens Media Group wishes to be associated, as determined by Stephens Media Group in its sole discretion; Stephens Media Group reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any submission that Stephens Media Group believes, in its sole discretion, does not comply with or is in violation of these Official Rules or that otherwise contains prohibited or inappropriate content.

Grants of Rights by Submitting a Submission

The entrant represents and warrants that he/she has all rights, title, interest, necessary to grant Stephens Media Group the worldwide, irrevocable and unrestricted right and license to adapt, publish, use, edit, and/or modify such submission in any way and post the submission on the internet or use the submission in any other way and agrees to indemnify and hold Stephens Media Group harmless from any claims to the contrary.

Representations and Warranties/Indemnification

Each person who enters this Contest represents and warrants as follows: (i) entrant has obtained any and all necessary permission require to submit the submission and for Stephens Media Group’s right to use the submission for any purpose, including the consent of any identifiable third person(s) appearing in the submission, and entrant can and will make written copies of such permissions available to Stephens Media Group upon request; (ii) the submission is owned by entrant and has not be previously published, distributed or otherwise exploited; (iii) the submission is not the subject of any actual or threatened litigation or claim; (iv) the submission does not and will not violate or infringe upon the intellectual property rights or other rights of any other person or entity, including, but not limited to, rights of privacy and publicity; and (v) the submission does not and will not violate any applicable laws, and is not and will not be considered defamatory or libelous. Each entrant hereby agrees to indemnify and hold Stephens Media Group and its subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors harmless from and against any and all third party claims, actions or proceedings of any kind and from any and all damages, liabilities, costs and expenses relating to or arising out of any breach or alleged breach of any of the warranties, representations or agreements of entrants hereunder.

Winner Determination Selection

The winners will be officially announced Monday, April 19, 2021 via on air announcement and the WARM 101.3 Facebook Page. A panel of qualified judges will select their favorite dish in all four (4) categories among all eligible submissions. Each submission will then be reviewed by listeners and the “People’s Choice” will determine the best dish in all four (4) categories. Judging will be based on ingredients used, creativity, potential flavor and extra points will be given for using more sponsored items than required.

Prizes

Qualified Judges and listeners will declare four (4) winners who will each receive one (1) pair of tickets to see Food Network’s star Alton Brown “Live Beyond the Eats” at the Kodak Center on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Kodak Center in Rochester, NY. Winners will also receive a dinner for four (4) at the restaurant featuring their winning dish. The restaurant will also feature the dish as their special for one (1) week. Participants may enter multiple entries. Limit one prize per person. Stephens Media Group does not exchange prizes.

PRIZE FORFEITURE

Should a winner choose to forfeit their prize, Stephens Media Group reserves the right to select the next highest placing contestant of that contest to receive the prize.

Governing Law/ Limitation of Liability

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor or the Contest Entities in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provision that would cause the application of any other state’s laws. By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless Stephens Media Group, any Sponsors listed in the Contest and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion, agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, front: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or internet service; (iv) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.