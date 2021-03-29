Love cooking?

Has eating at home turned you into a master chef like Rachel Ray? Or are you just tired of the same old meals and looking for new recipes?

Introducing “Munch Madness”, your chance to show off your cooking chops, win prizes and even have one of your cooking creations featured at a local restaurant for all of Rochester to enjoy.

Here’s what you need to do.

Take a look at the list of great food products below. Use at least three of the items in a recipe and submit your recipe below by April 11th.

The recipes can include entrees, appetizers, poutine and desserts and will be judged on the use of ingredients, creativity and potential flavor and extra points will be given for using more items.

All recipes will be judged by our team of experts – Trish at the Brown Hound Downtown, Jay at Tony D’s and Max at The Hideaway who will select the top recipes from each category: French Fries/Poutine, Appetizers, Entrees and Desserts and then narrow down the favorites to the “Flavorful Four”.

The week of April 12th everyone can vote for the People’s Choice in each category. Out of the “Sweet and Savory Sixteen” only four recipes will be the “People’s Choice” winner.

The winners from each category will win a pair of tickets to see Food Network’s star Alton Brown “Live Beyond the Eats” at the Kodak Center October 19th and dinner for two at the restaurant featuring your dish. It will be featured as the special for the week so all your friends and family can enjoy your dish and celebrate your victory!

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Recipe Title *

Sponsored Ingredients * Farther Farms French Fries Tastefully Simple Seasonings North Bee Honey One Hope Wine Albanese's Finest Gourmet Sauces Upstate Farms Buttermilk or Cream Great Ocean Seafood Products Bozza Pasta Products Zweigles Chicken or Meatballs Karma Hot Sauces Cutaia's Meat, Deli and Grill Homemade Sausages Lombardi's Gourmet Foods- Olive Oil, Vinaigrette, and Italian Specialties Cabot Cheese Products Indicate what products you used in the recipe

Sponsored Ingredients * Farther Farms French Fries Tastefully Simple Seasonings North Bee Honey One Hope Wine Albanese's Finest Gourmet Sauces Upstate Farms Buttermilk or Cream Great Ocean Seafood Products Bozza Pasta Products Zweigles Chicken or Meatballs Karma Hot Sauces Cutaia's Meat, Deli and Grill Homemade Sausages Lombardi's Gourmet Foods- Olive Oil, Vinaigrette, and Italian Specialties Cabot Cheese Products Indicate what products you used in the recipe

Sponsored Ingredients * Farther Farms French Fries Tastefully Simple Seasonings North Bee Honey One Hope Wine Albanese's Finest Gourmet Sauces Upstate Farms Buttermilk or Cream Great Ocean Seafood Products Bozza Pasta Products Zweigles Chicken or Meatballs Karma Hot Sauces Cutaia's Meat, Deli and Grill Homemade Sausages Lombardi's Gourmet Foods- Olive Oil, Vinaigrette, and Italian Specialties Cabot Cheese Products Indicate what products you used in the recipe

Recipe Ingredients * Enter Recipe Here

Instructions * How to Prepare

Upload a Photo of Entry Dish (jpg or png) * Accepted file types: jpg, png.

contest rules here.