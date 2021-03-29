Love cooking?
Has eating at home turned you into a master chef like Rachel Ray? Or are you just tired of the same old meals and looking for new recipes?
Introducing “Munch Madness”, your chance to show off your cooking chops, win prizes and even have one of your cooking creations featured at a local restaurant for all of Rochester to enjoy.
Here’s what you need to do.
Take a look at the list of great food products below. Use at least three of the items in a recipe and submit your recipe below by April 11th.
The recipes can include entrees, appetizers, poutine and desserts and will be judged on the use of ingredients, creativity and potential flavor and extra points will be given for using more items.
All recipes will be judged by our team of experts – Trish at the Brown Hound Downtown, Jay at Tony D’s and Max at The Hideaway who will select the top recipes from each category: French Fries/Poutine, Appetizers, Entrees and Desserts and then narrow down the favorites to the “Flavorful Four”.
The week of April 12th everyone can vote for the People’s Choice in each category. Out of the “Sweet and Savory Sixteen” only four recipes will be the “People’s Choice” winner.
The winners from each category will win a pair of tickets to see Food Network’s star Alton Brown “Live Beyond the Eats” at the Kodak Center October 19th and dinner for two at the restaurant featuring your dish. It will be featured as the special for the week so all your friends and family can enjoy your dish and celebrate your victory!